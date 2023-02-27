Danske Bank has secured the double accolade of being named as the top company to work for in Northern Ireland and the top financial services employer in the UK in the recently announced Best Companies league tables for the first quarter of 2023.

The Bank came out as the eighth best large company to work for in the UK, across all sectors.

For the first time, Danske Bank was also accredited as a ‘3 Star, world-class’ employer which signifies that an organisation truly excels when it comes to employee engagement.

First launched in 2001 and based on employee feedback, the Best Companies survey celebrates the best in workplace engagement and aims to help employers build happier, healthier workforces.

Best Companies accreditation is now recognised as the standard in workplace engagement and recognises employers in small, mid-size, large and big categories on a national level, as well as ranking them by region and sector.

Danske Bank first entered the process for the first time in 2021 and last year came 94th in the UK’s Best Large Companies to Work For, eigth in the Best Northern Ireland Company to Work for and 14th in the Best UK Financial Services Company to Work For.

In the most recent survey results, which were announced at the recent Best Companies Live online event, Danske Bank bucked the overall trend, as many companies saw their scores fall back.

Vicky Davies, CEO of Danske Bank UK, said: “Our vision for our colleagues is to make Danske Bank the best place to work, so we’re thrilled with the results of the latest Best Companies survey. The survey gives us rich colleague feedback about the things we’re doing well, and the areas colleagues believe we can still build on. Our people are at the heart of everything we do so we’ll keep listening and keep working together to ensure they feel connected and supported.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank UK, explained: “We’ve really invested in listening and connecting, encouraging a culture of open feedback, acting on that feedback, and empowering colleagues to take ownership. Creating opportunities to connect is so important and we’ve put a lot of focus on this too, with colleagues now talking about being part of a Danske ‘family’. I think that culture is reflected in the fact that more colleagues than ever completed the annual Best Companies survey, and I’d like to thank them for that.

“We saw significant improvements across all the different measures of employee engagement, such as leadership, wellbeing, and fair deal, despite the challenging external environment and the general trend other businesses are seeing. Of course, we have to keep listening and engaging - but for now, this external recognition of our organisational culture is something all colleagues can feel really proud of.”

Jonathan Austin, CEO, Best Companies, added: “Congratulations Danske Bank. Earning a place on a League Table as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For is an accolade like no other. It recognises their commitment to their employees and demonstrates that they see workplace engagement as a vital part of their organisation’s success - well done indeed.”

