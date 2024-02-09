Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FSB made the claim after Danske Bank announced the closure of four branches, in Carrickfergus, Saintfield, Knock (Belfast) and Shipquay Place in Londonderry.

The external cash machines at the four branches will also be removed when they close on 7 June. There will be no job losses.

Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said: "Many of our customers are now using alternative ways to bank with us, like through our digital solutions, banking on the phone or in the Post Office. Over the past two years, we’ve seen a 25% increase in customer logins to our digital channels.

Danske Bank is closing four branches across Northern Ireland. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“We have to respond to these changes, and a key part of that is reviewing and adapting how we invest in our customer solutions for the future."

She added: “Sometimes it also means we need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less."

Both personal and business customers with a debit card can still carry out banking functions at the Post Office, she said, including checking balances, withdrawing cash and lodging cash and cheques.

The bank's local contact centre offers telephone, email and online support during business houses from Monday to Saturday, she added.

The sort codes and account numbers of affected customers will not change and customers do not need to take any action.

However Alan Lowry, FSB`s NI Policy Chair, says that Danske Bank`s decision is a blow to businesses and consumers.

"It is turning many communities into a banking wasteland, limiting access to cash and shrinking an increasingly fragile free-to-use ATM network," he said.

"These closures further erode access to banking facilities in towns and city centres and will be a blow to businesses and consumers. Banks used to be right at the centre of bustling communities across Northern Ireland, but unfortunately many are a banking wasteland as banks use the cover of ‘changing customer behaviour’ to reinforce profit margins."

It is important to note the move also means the loss of cash machines at each location, further limiting access to cash.

He said the Financial Conduct Authority was given the task in the Financial Services and Markets Act from last year of “seeking to ensure reasonable provision” of cash deposit and withdrawal facilities, for business and personal customers.

"We will ask the FCA to measure the actions of Danske Bank against responsibilities to maintain access to cash,” he said. “They deserve close examination.”

“However, we do not believe that the FCA proposals adequately address the ongoing decline in cash access infrastructure, with bank branch closures continuing at an alarming rate, and a shrinking and increasingly fragile free-to-use ATM network."