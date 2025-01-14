Danske becomes first bank to achieve Autism NI Impact Award
Local charity Autism NI’s Impact Award provides organisations with training and follow up support to create and implement a tailored action plan of support, creating meaningful inclusion for autistic and neurodivergent people.
The bank achieved the Award after undertaking staff training and a thorough analysis and action planning session with Autism NI to improve its neuro-inclusion strategy and autism friendly practices. Members of the bank’s HR team and Enable disability awareness network engaged in the work which contributed to the bank’s accreditation.
Autism NI’s Director of Development, Christine Kearney said: “It is fantastic to present Danske Bank with the Impact Award, representing their commitment to inclusion across their services for customers and employees.
Autism NI’s vision is an inclusive society where autistic people can achieve their full potential. As the first bank to achieve the Impact Award, Danske Bank can confidently demonstrate their best practice approach to accessibility and how they are playing their part in building a culture of inclusion.”
Kerry Phillips, Diversity and Inclusion Partner at Danske Bank added: “Diversity and Inclusion is an intrinsic part of our culture at Danske Bank – we want all colleagues to feel comfortable to be their true selves at work in every sense. Our colleagues can be immensely proud of this recognition from Autism NI.
Through achieving the Impact Award our team has grown in confidence and knows how to better support neurodivergent people. We are also continuing our partnership with Autism NI by rolling out further training across our staff teams, to help continually build that culture of inclusion, support and engagement across our whole workforce.”
Autism NI’s Impact Award is available for any organisation or service, to support them in improving accessibility for autistic and neurodivergent customers, clients and employees. As a local charity, Autism NI provides vital services for over 35,000 autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism acceptance within society.
For more information, please visit www.autismni.org or email [email protected]