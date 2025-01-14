Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danske Bank has invested in autism accessibility and becomes the first bank in Northern Ireland to achieve the Autism NI Impact Award, committing to accessibility for their autistic customers and colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local charity Autism NI’s Impact Award provides organisations with training and follow up support to create and implement a tailored action plan of support, creating meaningful inclusion for autistic and neurodivergent people.

The bank achieved the award after undertaking staff training and a thorough analysis and action planning session with Autism NI to improve its neuro-inclusion strategy and autism friendly practices. Members of the bank’s HR team and Enable disability awareness network engaged in the work which contributed to the bank’s accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autism NI’s director of development, Christine Kearney said: “It is fantastic to present Danske Bank with the Impact Award, representing their commitment to inclusion across their services for customers and employees.

From left, Vicky Davies, CEO at Danske Bank UK along with Christine Kearney, director of development at Autism NI and Kerry Phillips, diversity and inclusion partner at Danske Bank UK achieving Autism NI’s Impact Award

Autism NI’s vision is an inclusive society where autistic people can achieve their full potential. As the first bank to achieve the Impact Award, Danske Bank can confidently demonstrate their best practice approach to accessibility and how they are playing their part in building a culture of inclusion.”

Kerry Phillips, diversity and inclusion partner at Danske Bank added: “Diversity and Inclusion is an intrinsic part of our culture at Danske Bank – we want all colleagues to feel comfortable to be their true selves at work in every sense. Our colleagues can be immensely proud of this recognition from Autism NI.

Through achieving the Impact Award our team has grown in confidence and knows how to better support neurodivergent people. We are also continuing our partnership with Autism NI by rolling out further training across our staff teams, to help continually build that culture of inclusion, support and engagement across our whole workforce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad