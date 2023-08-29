The commercial director of Hastings Hotels, Aileen Martin, has announced her retirement after 30 years at the helm of the group’s sales and commercial operations.

The company has appointed Eoin McGrath, who has worked at Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels since 2016, as the new sales and revenue director. He will be responsible for leading the sales, revenue and reservation teams and will join the Board of Directors.

Hastings Hotels was founded by Aileen’s father, the late Sir William Hastings, and she joined the family business in 1993 as sales executive. Before this she held a number of commercial roles for an international distillers and vintners and a mobile communications company.

Over the last three decades Aileen has held the positions of sales director and commercial director and played a key role in the strategic direction and growth of the group which has six luxurious properties across the province including the five-star Culloden Estate & Spa and the Grand Central Hotel.

Aileen has recently joined the board of Tourism Northern Ireland, is chair of John Atcheson Trust and Rosie's Trust and president of Northern Ireland Polio Fellowship. From November 2023 she will also be a non-executive director of Action Cancer.

Aileen Martin, director of Hastings Hotels, said: “My career at Hastings Hotels has spanned over three decades and has seen the highs and lows of our tourism industry. I am pleased to know that I am retiring at a time when both Hastings Hotels and the sector that I love are in a position of strength and I am proud to have played a part in both successes.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Eoin McGrath as the group’s new sales and revenue director. Eoin joined the business seven years ago as business development manager and we have worked side by side in this time. His progression through the company has been impressive and I am confident that there is no better person to take on my role. I will retain my position as company director so I look forward to watching closely from the side-lines as Eoin leads the sales and revenue teams to ensure continued growth for the Hastings Hotels.”