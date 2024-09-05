David Coulthard to share the secrets of his success with more than 900 business leaders in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Formula 1 star David Coulthard is to share the secrets of his success with more than 900 business leaders from across the UK and Ireland at a summit in Belfast .

The 13-time grand prix winner will be the keynote speaker when the ScaleX summit returns to the ICC in the city on November 13 .

Coulthard, whose racing career saw him drive for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing before co-founding production company The Whisper Group , one of Europe's fastest growing media production companies, said he was excited to return to Belfast and take part in the gathering.

He said: "One of the last times I was in Belfast was in 2018 with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 demo.

"It is a fantastic city and I am looking forward to returning for the ScaleX summit.

"Having lived my earlier life as a Formula 1 driver, I still function at my best when there is pressure to perform.

"I'm used to analysing information quickly, evaluating the risks and rewards, then making a rapid decision to produce a winning outcome.

"Sport and business are very similar in that regard. In both fields there are lots of important decisions that need to be made quickly and calmly."

He added: "I'm looking forward to meeting many like-minded business people and contributing to the event in order to help them take their businesses to the next level."

The summit is the brainchild of Simple Scaling co-founders Brendan McGurgan and Claire Colvin .

Attendees will also hear from Portmarnock wellness authority and bestselling author Niall O Murchu and renowned entrepreneur Daniel Priestley .

Topics to be covered include how to become a key person of influence, how to optimise your mental performance and how to communicate with confidence.

Other speakers announced for the summit include entrepreneurs Norman Crowley and Jack Daly , and scaling expert Mac Lackey .

Mr McGurgan, director and co-founder of Simple Scaling, said: "We're delighted to bring David Coulthard to Belfast as part of this year's ScaleX summit.

"His experience and knowledge perfectly complements our panel of world-class speakers."

Ms Colvin, director, added: "This year's ScaleX summit will help great people do great things with their businesses.