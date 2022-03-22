Deal agreed to buy 29 Four Seasons care homes in Northern Ireland

A trade union has expressed its hope the deal will secure the future of the homes and ensure continuity of care for the residents and staff.

The company purchasing the homes, the Hill Care company based in the north of England, has established a firm known as Beaumont Care Homes to operate the new Northern Ireland business.

A spokesperson for Beaumont Care Homes said: ““As part of The Four Seasons Health Care Group’s restructuring, the legal contracts for 29 care homes in Northern Ireland have been exchanged with Beaumont Care Homes Ltd.

“We would like to reassure the residents, staff, and their families of a smooth transition as the final stages of the exchange process take place over the coming months.

“The wellbeing and comfort of residents is our highest priority, and we are retaining the staff at each of the homes to ensure continuity of care and minimum disruption. Beaumont is also delighted to be retaining the entirety of the current management team which again will support the continuity of care and service standards.

“While Beaumont Care Homes is a newly formed company, the senior management team brings decades of care home management experience, having operated the Hill Care Group, consisting of nearly 40 homes across the North of England, for more than 20 years.

“If any residents, their loved ones or staff have any questions during this time, we would encourage them to speak with the existing care home teams.”

Alan Perry, regional organiser for the GMB trade union, said: “We have a lot of members in the Four Seasons care homes. I would hope that this will secure the future of the homes for the residents, for the staff, for everybody involved.

“There has been a period of uncertainty with Four Seasons being in administration and putting the Northern Ireland homes up for sale.