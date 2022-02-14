Deal struck to save Barry’s Amusements

Barry's Portrush. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Curry’s Amusements, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, is understood to have signed a lease to reopen the park, possibly as early as Easter.

The company, who run Curry’s Fun Park in Galway, are yet to make a formal announcement.

Local MLA Cara Hunter welcomed the deal to save Barry’s Amusements.

The SDLP Assembly member said: “When it seemed like Barry’s had closed its doors for good there was much sadness within this community.

“For generations of families on the North Coast and beyond Barry’s has been an iconic landmark, with people making the pilgrimage every year to enjoy the park and the entire seaside experience.

“News that the park has been saved from permanent closure will be a massive boost to everyone.

“As someone who grew up in Portrush I know just how much Barry’s means to people here. It is a huge part of our tourism offering, given the number of visitors it attracts, and I hope it will now be utilised as a cornerstone of the experience we can offer offering going forward.

“This news is also a boost to other businesses in the Portrush area, given visitors to Barry’s are likely to spend more time and money in this community while visiting the park.

“I look forward to meeting with Curry’s and discussing their vision for Barry’s and ways that the park can remain at the heart of Portrush for years to come for people from across the North and further afield to enjoy.”

