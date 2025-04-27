Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This initiative aligns with the upcoming return of The Open Championship to the prestigious golf course, offering a timely tribute to Hezlet’s remarkable sporting achievements and her historical connection to the region

Northern Ireland’s storied golfing history is set to gain a lasting tribute, as the Ulster History Circle has announced the installation of a blue plaque honouring May Hezlet – one of the pioneering figures in women’s golf.

The plaque will be unveiled at 12noon on today (Monday) at the Ladies’ Clubhouse of Royal Portrush Golf Club, the very grounds where the teenage star achieved one of her greatest career victories.

Born in 1882 at Bovagh House in Aghadowey, May rose to prominence in the sport at an exceptionally young age. At just 17, she became the youngest ever winner of the British Ladies Open Amateur Championship in 1899. She would go on to win the title twice more, in 1902 and 1907, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in women’s golf during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Ulster History Circle is honouring the legacy of celebrated golfer May Hezlet with a blue plaque at Royal Portrush Golf Club today (Monday). The image cut from a newspaper of Miss May Hezlet, Royal Portrush, standing beside a trophy for golf. Captioned 'Ladies' Golf Champion, 1899. Irish Ladies' Champion, 1899'

Her dominance extended to the national stage, where she captured the Irish Ladies' Championship five times, the final one in 1908 on the very course where her legacy will now be permanently marked.

May was more than just a champion golfer, she was also an advocate for the sport. In 1904, she published Ladies Golf, a book that helped shape the future of women’s participation in the game. Her groundbreaking contributions continue to inspire, and the blue plaque will serve as a symbol of her lasting impact.

The tribute comes ahead of the highly anticipated return of The Open Championship to Royal Portrush in July 2025, offering a timely recognition of May’s legacy at a globally celebrated venue.

The plaque is part of a broader initiative by the Ulster History Circle and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, which began in 2023 to honour notable individuals from Northern Ireland’s past. Each plaque commemorates a local figure who has made a significant contribution to the region's heritage.

Shirley Robinson, President of the Ladies’ Branch at Royal Portrush, expressed her pride in the upcoming honour: “I am delighted that we are receiving a Blue Plaque to commemorate May Hezlet. May was a wonderful pioneer of ladies’ golf and brought worldwide recognition to Portrush. If she were looking down from above today, I am very sure she would be gratified to see that the Ladies’ Branch of Royal Portrush has continued to produce Curtis Cup, International players and Champions.”

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, added: “Today May Hezlet would be acclaimed as a ‘teenage golfing sensation’ for becoming both the Irish Ladies’ and the British Ladies’ Amateur champion in 1899, aged 17 – the first of her many championship titles.

"She honed her golfing prowess in Portrush, and the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this pioneer golfer with a blue plaque at her home club.”

