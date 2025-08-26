Deloitte calls on NI’s most dynamic tech companies to enter the 2025 Fast 50 awards

Deloitte has invited Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing and most innovative technology companies to apply to be part of the prestigious Deloitte Fast 50 awards.

The programme, which celebrates home-grown entrepreneurship, offers an objective benchmark of a performance by ranking the 50 fastest growing indigenous technology companies across the island of Ireland based on revenue growth over the last four years.

The list features both private and publicly listed technology companies that have demonstrated creative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

Nine companies from Northern Ireland made it onto the Fast 50 list in 2024, with Fibrus, Catagen, Syndeo and Halo Technologies all making it into the ranking’s top 10.

Pictured at the launch of the Fast 50 in Dublin are Aisléan Nicholson, Deloitte; Eoin Hinchy, founder and CEO, of Tines; James Toomey, partner and Fast 50 programme lead at Deloitte; and Susan Crawford, CFO of CATAGEN.

Aisléan Nicholson, lead partner for the Fast 50 programme in Northern Ireland, said: “The Fast 50 awards have celebrated innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector across the island for over 25 years and I look forward to once again having strong entries from NI-based companies this year.

“The technology sector is changing rapidly in the era of Artificial Intelligence, and it is testament to the quality of the indigenous businesses we have here that we continue to see Fast 50 winners scaling rapidly, attracting international investment and making a name for themselves on a global scale in this environment.”

Susan Crawford, Group CFO of Catagen, which develops new technologies in net zero technologies, said: “The Deloitte Fast 50 awards stand out from other programmes because of their objectivity. When a company is ranked, it’s based on its numbers. For our team at CATAGEN, a Net Zero Technologies company, the Fast 50 has been a trusted reference point in our scaling journey—recognised numerous times, including three top 5 placements. We’re ambitious about how technology can help tackle climate change, and the Fast 50’s global reputation supports us as we continue to grow and scale.”

Application details and further information about the programme can be found here: www.fast50.ie

The closing date for entries is Friday, September 19and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on November 27.

This year’s awards programme will include several award categories that companies can enter in addition to the overall ranking. 2024 winners of these awards include Catagen for the Impact Award in association with Meta.