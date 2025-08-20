Deloitte launches new charity partnership with NOW Group

Deloitte has announced that NOW Group has been selected as the firm’s new charity partner in Northern Ireland.

NOW Group provides quality, accredited training which equips their clients with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their future, helping to prepare for independence and the world of work.

Deloitte has worked alongside NOW Group for a number of years through the charity’s Loaf catering business, which recently became the operator of a new café on the ground floor of The Ewart. The new venture will be staffed by NOW clients who have a range of disabilities and learning needs.

The charity partnership will now see the firm implement fundraising initiatives in aid of NOW Group and provide volunteering opportunities for staff.

Stephen McMaster, partner, Deloitte; Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive, NOW Group; Marie Doyle, office senior partner, Deloitte.

Marie Doyle, Deloitte Office Senior Partner in Belfast, said: “We truly believe in the ethos, vision, and direction of the NOW Group, and are proud to have collaborated with the organisation as a social enterprise partner, so we are delighted that they will now become Deloitte’s charity partner in Northern Ireland. Our new café in Catalyst Bedford Street in The Ewart, operated by Loaf, has already proven a success and we’re excited to expand our relationship further.”

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of The NOW Group, said: “Deloitte has been a longstanding partner and friend to the NOW Group and has provided huge amounts of time, expertise and support over the years as we’ve developed new initiatives for our service users. We are delighted to now be working on site with the company as the café operator in Catalyst Bedford Street, the firm’s new office in The Ewart. I look forward to the further development of our partnership over the next few years.”