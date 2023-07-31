Northern Ireland accountancy firm, Deloitte has appointed Ciaran Fitzpatrick and Jason Starbuck as partners in Belfast as part of the firm’s annual round of promotions.

Ciaran becomes a partner in Deloitte’s enterprise and technology performance consulting business, while Jason has been made a partner in the firm’s audit and assurance practice in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deloitte Northern Ireland has also announced that it has made a total of 456 promotions, including two promotions to director, 67 to senior manager and 104 to manager level.

Jackie Henry, UK managing partner for people and purpose and office senior partner in Belfast, said: “It is always brilliant to see our people celebrating their career milestones with our firm – and I would in particular like to congratulate Ciaran and Jason on their promotion to partner. It is an exciting time for us here in Deloitte Northern Ireland as we look forward to moving into our new offices at The Ewart, and we will remain focused on creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone has the opportunity to learn new skills and progress in their careers.”

Ciaran Fitzpatrick joined Deloitte in 2002 and works with a wide variety of public sector clients across the UK to deliver large scale technology transformation programmes. He leads the firm’s Enterprise and Technology Performance Consulting team in Belfast, made up of 170 people who support clients in Northern Ireland, the UK, Europe and globally.

Ciaran explained: “I am excited to continue to grow the team in Northern Ireland to create career opportunities for people; including experienced hires, graduates and school leavers. Together we will deliver some of our clients’ most transformative technology programmes that make an impact in Northern Ireland and around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason joined Deloitte in 2008 and has gained experience over the past 15 years of working with a range of listed, large private, and international companies. He has extensive experience providing both audit and advisory services to a variety of sectors, with a focus on technology, manufacturing and agri-food.

Jason added: “I am delighted to be appointed a partner in our audit and assurance team in Belfast, leading our ambitious and growing team. Since joining the firm I have witnessed first-hand the challenges that have been overcome and some of the great success stories that our business community in Northern Ireland has achieved. My diverse experience of listed, international and private clients enables me to provide assurance and advice, across a diverse range of industries. Deloitte is uniquely positioned to help Northern Irish businesses navigate challenges and to enable them to maximise their future impact.”