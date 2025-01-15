Demand to cut VAT for Northern Irish businesses as Republic of Ireland rate falls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A demand has been made to “level the playing field” when it comes to tax across the island of Ireland, after it emerged that the Republic of Ireland was cutting its VAT rate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The lobby group Hospitality Ulster made the comments after it was reported that the VAT rate for hospitality businesses in the Republic is to fall from 13.5% to 9%.

In the UK, the VAT rate is 20%.

Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “The time for action on Northern Ireland's hospitality VAT rate has long since passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General image of pint of beer (Creative Commons)

“The UK government must stop ignoring the crisis in our industry, recognise the special circumstances under which we operate and act accordingly.

“The Northern Ireland Executive must represent our case to Westminster and ensure that the playing field on the island of Ireland is evened out.

“The incoming Irish government has signalled its intent to lower the VAT rate for food-based hospitality to 9%.

“This means that the hospitality VAT rate disparity on the island will further increase, with Northern Ireland's rate standing at 20%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitality is the cornerstone of our tourism offering, with the sector accounting for four in five tourism jobs.

“The island is marketed as one tourism destination, yet two widely disparate VAT rates will now be in operation on the island.”

He said that “Northern Ireland businesses are operating at a significant disadvantage compared to their southern counterparts”, and that “the UK government must recognise Northern Ireland as a special case and act immediately to even the playing field on the island”.

Meanwhile, the DUP has said the results of a recent survey have shown that businesses in Northern Ireland “are being taxed to death”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Brett, chairman of the economy committee at Stormont, cited the results of the Northern Ireland Chamber’s quarterly economic survey about the recent Budget.