Derelict former butcher’s store in Garvagh transformed into health and wellbeing studio
Part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - funded by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, and Council - the scheme involved renovation works to a building located at the rear of Body and Mind Garvagh wellness centre, which offers alternative and complementary treatments and therapies.
The premises, a former butcher’s store, has now been transformed into a new studio space for classes, workshops, events and training to be held in beautiful, comfortable surroundings, providing space for up to 14 yoga/pilates mats or around 30 seated candidates.
These renovation works will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow their business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.
Welcoming the completion of the project, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “This new health and wellbeing studio will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow the business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.
“I am very grateful to all the Departments involved in providing this funding to bring a derelict building back into economic use and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its assistance.”