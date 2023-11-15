All Sections
Derelict former butcher’s store in Garvagh transformed into health and wellbeing studio

A derelict building in Garvagh has been given a new lease of life as a health and wellbeing studio, as part of a regeneration project supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:21 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:21 GMT
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop with Kathleen Doherty, owner of Body and Mind Garvagh; Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities; Garry Cardwell, Council’s Funding Support Officer; Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, contractor Seamus McGilligan and Town and Village Manager, Julienne Elliot. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - funded by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, and Council - the scheme involved renovation works to a building located at the rear of Body and Mind Garvagh wellness centre, which offers alternative and complementary treatments and therapies.

The premises, a former butcher’s store, has now been transformed into a new studio space for classes, workshops, events and training to be held in beautiful, comfortable surroundings, providing space for up to 14 yoga/pilates mats or around 30 seated candidates.

These renovation works will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow their business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.

The new studio at Body and Mind Garvagh. The premises was formerly a derelict butcher’s store, but has been transformed as part of the COVID Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilThe new studio at Body and Mind Garvagh. The premises was formerly a derelict butcher’s store, but has been transformed as part of the COVID Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The new studio at Body and Mind Garvagh. The premises was formerly a derelict butcher’s store, but has been transformed as part of the COVID Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Welcoming the completion of the project, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “This new health and wellbeing studio will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow the business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.

“I am very grateful to all the Departments involved in providing this funding to bring a derelict building back into economic use and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its assistance.”

