Derelict former butcher’s store in Garvagh transformed into health and wellbeing studio

A derelict building in Garvagh has been given a new lease of life as a health and wellbeing studio, as part of a regeneration project supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop with Kathleen Doherty, owner of Body and Mind Garvagh; Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities; Garry Cardwell, Council’s Funding Support Officer; Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, contractor Seamus McGilligan and Town and Village Manager, Julienne Elliot. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme - funded by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, and Council - the scheme involved renovation works to a building located at the rear of Body and Mind Garvagh wellness centre, which offers alternative and complementary treatments and therapies.

The premises, a former butcher’s store, has now been transformed into a new studio space for classes, workshops, events and training to be held in beautiful, comfortable surroundings, providing space for up to 14 yoga/pilates mats or around 30 seated candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These renovation works will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow their business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.

The new studio at Body and Mind Garvagh. The premises was formerly a derelict butcher’s store, but has been transformed as part of the COVID Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Welcoming the completion of the project, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “This new health and wellbeing studio will allow Body and Mind Garvagh to grow the business by welcoming teachers, trainers and workshop facilitators to hire the new facility and offer a variety of classes and training to members of the public, both locally and from further afield.