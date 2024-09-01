Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland footfall increased by 1.4% in August - the biggest increase of the four nations and better than the UK average

Northern Ireland footfall increased by 1.4% in August (YoY), up from -2.2% in July, according to NIRC-Sensormatic IQ data.

This is the biggest increase of the four nations and better than the UK average decrease of -0.4% (YoY).

Shopping Centre footfall decreased by 2.4% in August (YoY) in Northern Ireland; this is up from -3.8% in July

In August, footfall in Belfast decreased by 0.2% (YoY), down from 0.3% in May.

Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said: “Retailing remains challenging across the UK but there is no doubt that the recent street disorder and protests made things more difficult.

“Across the UK the number of shoppers is unfortunately continuing to decline slightly year on year. August wasn't too bad with only modest declines across England and Wales, and Northern Ireland leading the way with a welcome 1.4% increase compared to the year before.

“Belfast saw a decline of 0.2% compared to last year and when we look at the detailed weekly figures, we see that the last two weeks in August have been quite good. It is clear, however, that the first 2 weeks of the month were poor. The street disorder and protests in small areas of Belfast and in particular around the city centre unsurprisingly deterred shoppers.

“Retailers are very grateful for the work of the police in dealing with the disorder and thankfully damage was relatively slight compared to other cities. We very much hope that retailers and their staff can concentrate on continuing to work to provide vibrant shopping experiences for their customers and that there is no further disruption.

“In Northern Ireland retailers and consumers are experienced in getting back to normal as quickly as possible and focusing on the positives going forward.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, added: “Despite the unrest at the beginning of the month, a strong footfall performance in the second half of August, helped by an easing of price inflation, fair weather and a boost from school and bank holiday trade, saw year-on-year shopper traffic rise to its highest level since March.

