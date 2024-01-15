Devastation has been expressed online at the impending closure of a popular bar and restaurant.

Boyles of Dromore

In a post on social media, Boyles of Dromore relay the devastating news.

"Well Folks,

"Not the news I thought I’d ever have to say, but unfortunately due to circumstances of late & out of my control, it is with the HEAVIEST OF HEARTS that I tell you Boyles won’t be reopening again.

"I’d firstly like to thank my staff for all of their effort & hard work.

"And to you the customers, thank you for all the support over the past 12 years.

"A lot of you have become very good friends of mine and part of the family I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart.

"Thanks for everything

Damien”

The post adds: “Anyone that has purchased a voucher between July 2023 - January 2024 will be fully refunded: I’ll be holding days to collect refunds on Sat 20th & Sat 27th January Between 12-4.00pm”.

According to their business website their Castle Street business offers an “AWARD WINNING BAR AND RESTAURANT FULL OF BANTER AND CRAIC”.

The site adds: “Dromore is famous for many things over the years from Harry Ferguson, the inventor of the tractor, to Irish rugby international stars.

"But nowadays it’s our Boyles of Dromore which puts our County Down market town on the map.

"Proud of our green exterior and unassuming interior, Boyles of Dromore continues to be a family run traditional pub and restaurant which puts our customer experience at the heart of everything we do.

"With an award winning chef in the kitchen, very locally sourced food on your plate and great craic from the other side of the bar, come and enjoy the atmosphere in Boyles of Dromore!”

Comments have been pouring in online from customers and friends after their sudden announcement.

The comments include:

"Absolutely gutted for you and the family Damian and your bar staff, regulars and your customers. You have been a blessing to Dromore Damian and you will all be sorely missed. Dromore has been a far better place with you serving it. I hope whatever is in all your futures Damian is extremely good. You all deserve the very best. Take care.”,

“Gutted Damien, great wee bar and great staff, not least yourself of course. Good luck wherever life takes you next"So sorry to hear this Damien, Boyles is such a credit to you and the family and this is such massive loss for the town. Thinking of you all, I’m sure this hasn’t been easy for you x”