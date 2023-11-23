Developer 'committed' to delivering the £15million hotel and spa development in Portstewart despite another planning deferral
and live on Freeview channel 276
C & V Developments, the team behind a £15million Merrow Resort and Spa development in Portstewart, have expressed their commitment to delivering the project despite another planning deferral.
Plans for the proposed 119-bedroom hotel and spa scheme on the Ballyreagh Road were delayed further this week following issues raised by MLA Jim Allister at a recent planning committee meeting over ‘land ownership certificates’.
Plans for the four-star venue next to the NW200 paddock were first lodged in 2016 and currently has 136 letters of objection, 188 letters of support, one petition of support, one petition of objection and two non-committals.
A spokesperson speaking on behalf of C & V Developments, said: "The planning application and all supporting information for the project is detailed and comprehensive. It meets all the relevant policy requirements and all statutory consultees consulted during the process are content with the proposal. Therefore, we believe the project could and should be approved.
"However, the planning officers have indicated they require more time to consider a last-minute procedural query regarding third party notification, which was raised at the recent pre-determination hearing.
“C & V Developments has provided the necessary information to demonstrate that the area in question relates to part of the main Portstewart / Portrush road prior to realignment and remains under the control of the Department for Infrastructure who were notified.
"We would like to thank everyone, local people and businesses from the area and beyond, who have been so supportive of the project. We are as committed to delivering the Merrow Hotel & Spa now as we were the day the planning application was submitted in 2016 and we look forward to making it a reality so it can be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike."
Not only offering a hotel and spa, the proposal is set to feature two restaurants, conference and banqueting facilities for up to 350 people as well as nine holiday cottages and a NW200 visitor attraction.
It is believed the total project investment exceeds £20 million with the hotel and spa sustaining over 100 local jobs. It is also anticipated to have a guest spend of around £5.5 million, which will help support the local economy.