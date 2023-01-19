The Department for the Economy (DfE) has launched a public appointments competition for a chair and eight members of the Northern Ireland Skills Council (NISC).

The NISC is an advisory body which provides strategic advice to ministers of the Northern Ireland Executive, and government departments, on issues pertaining to the development and implementation of skills policy.

Successful applicants will have a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of Northern Ireland’s skills system which will be central to delivering sustainable business growth and increasing social opportunity in a rapidly changing economy.

The Department is looking for dynamic and enthusiastic individuals with a track record of working across a broad network of stakeholders and applying evidence-based analysis to inspire transformative change.

No specific academic qualifications are required for the post. However, the Department wishes to appeal to people of all ages from a wide range of backgrounds and experience across the business, trade union and the community and voluntary sectors. The Department would particularly welcome applications from people with a disability and those from minority ethnic communities, as they are currently under-represented on boards. The Department is operating a Guaranteed Interview Scheme in this competition for applicants with a disability.

This is an open competition, which involves an application form and interview. The closing date for receipt of applications is 12noon (GMT) on February 9 2023. Appointments are made on merit.

An application pack with details and guidance may be obtained from: Public Appointments Unit, Department for the Economy, Adelaide House, 39-49 Adelaide Street, Belfast BT2 8FD. Email: [email protected]

