Northern Ireland bed manufacturer DFI Beds has committed further growth and expansion by investing £500,000 in the business and the creation of a further five roles.

Based outside Coalisland and headed up by managing director, Brian McCann, DFI Beds has plans to invest in new machinery and in its GB expansion, which is scheduled for autumn 2024.

Following five years of continuous growth for, the new investment includes a mattress roll-pack machine for the production of mattress toppers, which are increasingly popular with customers across the UK and Ireland. More compact in size, the development of DFI Toppers will enable to business to expand its operations across the UK.

Established back in 2019, DFI Beds has grown consistently year-on-year by expanding its product range for consumers, working with hospitality and accommodation providers, and establishing a successful business-to-business offering in which it provides superior quality beds and mattresses to many leading names across Ireland.

Speaking about the business’s growth and expansion plans, Brian McCann, managing director of DFI Beds, said: “In just five years, we have manufactured and sold 75,000 mattresses and 65,000 beds to customers across Ireland. We have thousands of five-star Trustpilot reviews, and this success has given us the confidence to further invest in the business and expand to Great Britain.

“DFI Toppers is a new strand of the business. We have confidence in our product and manufacturing processes, we have the right people in place, and we’re well positioned to build the DFI Beds brand across the UK.”

Known for its commitment to quality, comfort, and affordability DFI Beds employs 30 people across its manufacturing base, and its two showrooms in Newry and Dungannon.

The business offers guaranteed free delivery within seven days, and in 2022, DFI Beds partnered with brand ambassador and personality, Erin McGregor, to launch the Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor range.