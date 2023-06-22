DFI Beds, one of Ireland’s leading bed and mattress retailers, has just opened its second retail outlet less than a year after the opening of its first store in Newry.

The family-run Tyrone company has invested over £100,000 in developing its new factory showroom, just off the M1 motorway in Dungannon.

The expansion has resulted in the creation of four part-time jobs, adding to its workforce of 24 at the DFI Beds manufacturing facility and HQ based in Coalisland and retail store.

Having built its online brand since its establishment in 2016, DFI Beds experienced 300% growth during the pandemic. In September 2022, DFI Beds opened its flagship retail store at The Quays shopping centre in Newry, and the decision to open a second retail outlet reflects the brand's commitment to investing in further growth, both online and offline.

Brian McCann, managing director of DFI Beds, was joined by DFI Beds brand collaborator Erin McGregor to mark the opening of the new premises.

Brian said: “DFI Beds is delighted to announce the opening of our new factory showroom in Dungannon, which joins our flagship store in Newry. This allows even more customers to experience the complete DFI Beds experience by viewing our collections and products in person and engaging with our team of sleep experts to find their perfect sleep solution before making a purchase. We are excited to join the other businesses located here at Junction 14, as it puts us in a great location for customers.

“All our beds and mattresses are manufactured in our factory in Tyrone by a team of operatives with extensive experience in the bed and mattress manufacturing industry. This ensures the highest quality of our products and offers great value prices to our customers. Additionally, we can provide a steady supply of beds and mattresses with quick turnaround on orders and free delivery across the island of Ireland.”

The DFI Beds Factory Showroom will offer customers the opportunity to view and purchase from the full DFI Range, as well as take advantage of Factory Showroom specials, including ex-display models and imperfect pieces at discounted rates. Every DFI Beds mattress and bed is made in its own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coalisland, utilising the latest advancements in sleep technologies, construction techniques, and materials to create mattresses and beds that deliver comfort and value to customers.

DFI Beds also recently made the headlines with another award win when it secured the award for Best Use of Digital Marketing at the Greater Newry Business Awards.