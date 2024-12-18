The idea started after the Causeway Coast and Glens Council recently reviewed their annual Christmas tree switch-on and decided to focus on the four main towns in the borough – leaving the seaside town off the festive list.

For years, Dhu-Varren has been known for its struggles with crime and drug issues. However, the residents, supported by local businesses and generous donors, have this year united to change that narrative.

Leeanne Montgomery, a local resident and one of the organisers, explained: “We’ve always had lights around our gardens in Glenarm Avenue, but this Christmas, the residents of Dhu-Varren decided to go that extra mile and really go to town on their decorations.

“Then the Causeway Coast and Glens Council revealed they would not be hosting a Christmas tree switch-on event in Portrush.

“Taking matters into our own hands, we reached out to the council and asked if they could donate the town's Christmas tree to Dhu-Varren. The council agreed, but at a cost of £900 – an amount that was beyond our means. So we put out an appeal…!”

The community launched a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £450 to cover half the cost of the 13-foot tree. Within hours the appeal had received an outpouring of generosity from local businesses as well as individual donations, ultimately raising the full £900.

Leeanne added: “We were stunned when we doubled the target and we now have over £1,000. So in addition to the tree, the community has decided to put the rest of the funds towards a community event on December 23 featuring ponies, face painters, Santa, ice cream vans and other activities – all free of charge to local children.

“The tree arrived on Monday and everyone is buzzing … this is for the kids, for the community. Dhu-Varren has a bad reputation for drugs and crime, but now we’re showing everyone what we’re capable of. This isn’t just about Christmas; it’s about coming together and making a positive change.”

The community has long advocated for improvements to local infrastructure, including a new park for children, as the current playground features only two swings and a slide.

This event marks a turning point for Dhu-Varren residents, as they hope to break free from the stigma that has plagued the area for years.

“We’ve been stuck in the past for too long,” Leeanne continued. “Our kids don’t even know what a community centre is. It’s time for change, and together we’re going to make that change happen. We promise this is just the start of the good times for our community.”

1 . Dhu-Varren community cheer Residents of Dhu-Varren go the extra mile and really go to town on their Christmas decorations attracting hundreds of visitors Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Dhu-Varren community cheer Pictured celebrating the arrival of the Christmas tree are Dhu Varren residents and local business owners Leeanne Montgomery, Louise Vickers, Aimee Anderson, Declan Anderson, Biddy Fleming, Claire Cairns, Jessica Mitchell and Elizabeth Brown Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Dhu-Varren community cheer In a heartwarming display of community spirit, residents of a Portrush estate have come together to create Christmas cheer for everyone in the local area. Credit DM PhotographyNI Photo: u Photo Sales