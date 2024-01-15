Newtownabbey’s Henderson Foodservice invests £250,000 to develop the new 'My Barista Bar Rewards+’ app for users in Northern Ireland

Owners of Northern Ireland retail coffee brand Barista Bar have invested a quarter of a million pounds into a digital overhaul of their consumer offering.

Henderson Foodservice, which launched the brand in 2015, has invested £250,000 to develop the new 'My Barista Bar Rewards+’ app for users in Northern Ireland, that will digitise the brand’s loyalty scheme and streamline communications with users.

Alongside the app, the brand has also revamped its website, and launched a new online store, where shoppers can purchase branded products, reusable cups and merchandise which is produced in partnership with local Ballymena company, Ted & Stitch.

Barista Bar brand manager, Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale and Barista Bar brand ambassador and radio presenter, Paulo Ross, launch the new My Barista Bar Rewards+ app, which launches today (Monday)

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, brand manager at Barista Bar says they are responding to their customer demand and joining top coffee brands with their digitised approach: “Barista Bar and the way we communicate with our customers has evolved over the years, led by their behaviour and preferences. This digital approach not only modernises the brand’s presence but will enhance the overall user experience while reinvigorating our loyalty and rewards programme, improving customer engagement and satisfaction. We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative and seamless experience to our valued consumers through the new 'My Barista Bar Rewards+' app.

“Barista Bar’s position in the local marketplace is very strong, and we have announced expansions into Scotland in recent months. Our products are available in 444 Spar, Eurospar and Vivo branded sites in Northern Ireland, 49 Co-Op sites in the East of England, and we have 104 new sites agreed within Spar Scotland stores, the roll out for which commences early this year.”

Henderson Foodservice has invested over £14m in the Barista Bar brand in the past nine years, establishing the product as the preferred choice for takeaway hot beverages to go in Northern Ireland, with over 12 million cups sold in 2023.

