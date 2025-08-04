Digital transformation for Marine Research Vessel

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) has completed the installation of a high-tech computing infrastructure aboard its primary research vessel, RV Corystes, marking a major milestone in the digital transformation of offshore science operations. This investment catapults AFBI to a position where the sea-going data capabilities of its research vessel are among the most advanced in Europe.

The project has been made possible through funding awarded by the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) under the Research & Innovation Organisations (RIO) Infrastructure Fund (IF) as part of its commitment to strengthening national research infrastructure capabilities.

The technological upgrade includes ‘virtual machine (VM) infrastructure’ and significantly enhances the ship's data processing, modelling, and real-time analysis capabilities while at sea. For scientists this means a step-change in the way they work at sea, with increased capacities, faster processing and new approaches to managing instrumentation.

The operation of this cutting-edge system will be refined by its use aboard RV Corystes before its full deployment on AFBI’s new state-of-the-art research vessel, which is under construction.

This new £28m vessel designed by Skipsteknisk is being built by Spanish shipyard Armon in Vigo, Spain. It's set to replace the RV Corystes and is expected to be delivered in early 2027. It will be the first hybrid vessel within the UK and Ireland's regional research vessel fleet. Key research areas for the vessel will include fisheries surveys, environmental change monitoring, seabed mapping, and research on ocean climate.

By getting used to working with this transformative technology at sea ahead of the new vessel's launch, AFBI will de-risk the transition from traditional IT systems and ensure operational readiness for next-generation scientific missions.

“This installation is a strategic milestone in our digital modernisation journey,” said Neil Laughlin, Marine Instrumentation Engineer of AFBI. “By implementing and optimising this virtual infrastructure now, we’re setting the foundation for a robust, future-proofed computing environment that will power data collection, analysis and AI-driven research across our marine science programmes. We are grateful to DSIT for their support in enabling this vital upgrade.”

Developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies following competitive tender, the VM platform provides a scalable, secure, and flexible computing environment designed to support the demanding needs of multidisciplinary scientific missions. It enables researchers to run complex simulations, manage large datasets, and deploy containerized applications from anywhere on the vessel with improved efficiency and reliability.

AFBI’s primary research vessel RV Corystes

Key benefits include:

Flexible, containerised computing environments for multidisciplinary teams

Real-time data analysis and modelling during missions

Enhanced cybersecurity and data integrity controls

Improved operational continuity between vessels and shore-based systems

Support for AI-driven applications, including automated image recognition and environmental modelling