Jeremy Eakin, a non-executive director at Eakin Healthcare Group, is set to share the company’s incredible growth story with members of NI Chamber at a ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event on Wednesday, December 6.

Headquartered in Comber with sites and subsidiaries in the UK, Netherlands, France and Japan, the medical device manufacturer, which was founded by Jeremy’s father, now exports to more than 50 countries. Jeremy will share the Eakin expansion story so far, discussing its growth trajectory and tactics and outlining how it has recently transitioned to a family-owned but not family-run status.

He will be joined at the event in Waterman House by the group’s chief people officer, Gillian McAuley, an HR expert with more than 35 years of experience in legal and professional practice. Gillian will focus on the central role of nurturing and developing people in business growth strategies, discussing the practical implications of growing headcounts and preparing teams for growth aspirations.