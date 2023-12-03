All Sections
Director of Eakin Healthcare Group to share the company’s incredible growth story

Jeremy Eakin, a non-executive director to address NI Chamber at a 'Grow with Danske Bank' event
By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT
Jeremy Eakin, a non-executive director at Eakin Healthcare Group, is set to share the company’s incredible growth story with members of NI Chamber at a ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event on Wednesday, December 6.

Headquartered in Comber with sites and subsidiaries in the UK, Netherlands, France and Japan, the medical device manufacturer, which was founded by Jeremy’s father, now exports to more than 50 countries. Jeremy will share the Eakin expansion story so far, discussing its growth trajectory and tactics and outlining how it has recently transitioned to a family-owned but not family-run status.

Jeremy Eakin, a Non-Executive Director at Eakin Healthcare Group, is set to share the company’s incredible growth story with members of NI Chamber at a ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event on Wednesday, December 6. Pictured are Gillian McAuley, Eakin Healthcare Group, Jeremy Eakin, Eakin Healthcare Group, Suzanne Wylie, NI Chamber and Julie Skelly, Danske BankJeremy Eakin, a Non-Executive Director at Eakin Healthcare Group, is set to share the company’s incredible growth story with members of NI Chamber at a ‘Grow with Danske Bank’ event on Wednesday, December 6. Pictured are Gillian McAuley, Eakin Healthcare Group, Jeremy Eakin, Eakin Healthcare Group, Suzanne Wylie, NI Chamber and Julie Skelly, Danske Bank
He will be joined at the event in Waterman House by the group’s chief people officer, Gillian McAuley, an HR expert with more than 35 years of experience in legal and professional practice. Gillian will focus on the central role of nurturing and developing people in business growth strategies, discussing the practical implications of growing headcounts and preparing teams for growth aspirations.

‘Grow with Danske Bank’ is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel programme, which is supported by its SME partner, Power NI.

