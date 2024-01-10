Chief of one of Northern Ireland’s leading hotel brands, dog lover Aileen Martin is set to ‘make a difference’ using her ‘extensive commercial experience’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland charity Rosie’s Trust has announced the appointment of Aileen Martin as its new chairperson.

Aileen, who has over 30 years’ experience in sales and commercial operations, is a director of Northern Ireland’s leading independent collection of hotels, Hastings Hotels, and will help to steer and deliver the strategic vision of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie’s Trust was founded in 2015 and is the only charity in Northern Ireland that is dedicated to supporting people living with cancer, people receiving end of life care and older people with mobility issues - who are unable to look after their companion pets independently and have no other support.

Northern Ireland charity Rosie’s Trust has announced the appointment of Aileen Martin as its new chairperson. Aileen, who has over 30 years’ experience in sales and commercial operations, is a Director of Northern Ireland’s leading independent collection of hotels, Hastings Hotels, and will help to steer and deliver the strategic vision of the charity. Aileen Martin, the new Chairperson of Rosie’s Trust is pictured with the charity’s Operations Manager Jayne McStay.

The team of more than 150 highly-trained volunteers offer daily walks, play, feeding, grooming, vet visits and the administration of medication. They also care for the pets of beneficiaries in their own homes and help to rehome pets if their owners are no longer able to care for them.

Aileen Martin, chairperson of Rosie’s Trust, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the chairperson of this incredible charity. As a family, we have a great love of dogs and after hearing about the great work the organisation and its volunteers carry out to help cancer patients, terminally ill and older patients with a disability stay together with their pets, I knew I would be able to use my extensive commercial experience to help make a difference.

“I’m really looking forward to building great relationships with my fellow Trustees, stakeholders and the great network across Rosie’s Trust. I’ve already had the opportunity to spend some time out and about meeting our human and pet beneficiaries, volunteers and staff team and experiencing first-hand the charity’s great work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting time for Rosie’s Trust and I hope to help lead the charity into a period of growth and expansion where we can help more and more beneficiaries across Northern Ireland.”