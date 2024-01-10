Director of Hastings Hotels appointed chairperson of Rosie’s Trust
Northern Ireland charity Rosie’s Trust has announced the appointment of Aileen Martin as its new chairperson.
Aileen, who has over 30 years’ experience in sales and commercial operations, is a director of Northern Ireland’s leading independent collection of hotels, Hastings Hotels, and will help to steer and deliver the strategic vision of the charity.
Rosie’s Trust was founded in 2015 and is the only charity in Northern Ireland that is dedicated to supporting people living with cancer, people receiving end of life care and older people with mobility issues - who are unable to look after their companion pets independently and have no other support.
The team of more than 150 highly-trained volunteers offer daily walks, play, feeding, grooming, vet visits and the administration of medication. They also care for the pets of beneficiaries in their own homes and help to rehome pets if their owners are no longer able to care for them.
Aileen Martin, chairperson of Rosie’s Trust, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the chairperson of this incredible charity. As a family, we have a great love of dogs and after hearing about the great work the organisation and its volunteers carry out to help cancer patients, terminally ill and older patients with a disability stay together with their pets, I knew I would be able to use my extensive commercial experience to help make a difference.
“I’m really looking forward to building great relationships with my fellow Trustees, stakeholders and the great network across Rosie’s Trust. I’ve already had the opportunity to spend some time out and about meeting our human and pet beneficiaries, volunteers and staff team and experiencing first-hand the charity’s great work.
“It’s an exciting time for Rosie’s Trust and I hope to help lead the charity into a period of growth and expansion where we can help more and more beneficiaries across Northern Ireland.”
Catriona Mac Arthur, chief executive of Rosie’s Trust, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Aileen Martin as the new Chairperson of Rosie’s Trust. She brings to the role a wealth of invaluable experience in sales, marketing and commercial strategy and we have no doubt that she is going to play a key role in driving our future growth. We are greatly looking forward to working closely with Aileen in the months and years ahead.”