The corporate responsibility director at Magherafelt-based construction company Henry Brothers has been named on the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Recognising his outstanding contribution to business, Ian Henry has been distinguished as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his contribution to business and the economy within Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the prestigious accolade, Ian said: “It is a true privilege to be named on the King’s Birthday Honours list and I am humbled to be included amongst such esteemed company.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside a vast number of talented individuals within the construction industry and also from the wider business community and am extremely proud of the positive changes that we have all achieved in this time.”

Having joined Henry Brothers over 30 years ago, Ian has been the driving force behind the company’s wide range of sustainable and community initiatives.

Ian is a past president of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, during his tenure Covid struck, and Ian helped the business community in Northern Ireland navigate their way through extremely difficult and challenging times.

Managing director David Henry added: “We are all exceptionally pleased for Ian as he is named on the King’s Birthday Honours list.

“Ian has spearheaded our sustainable development and community involvement and this recognition serves as an affirmation of his unwavering dedication to having a positive impact on the places in which we operate.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see him receive an MBE and have every confidence that he will continue to inspire others and strive for excellence within everything he does.”