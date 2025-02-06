DisplayNote Technologies 2.0: Delivering greater value to OEMs and end users

By Zarah AkilagunThompson
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
DisplayNote, a Belfast-based leader in innovative screen casting, embedded solutions, is redefining its future by evolving from a product solutions provider to a technology-driven company.

This strategic shift will enable DisplayNote to deliver embedded solutions that enhance products, simplify implementation, improve user experiences, and position the company as a leader in tailored software solutions.

Most Popular

The company’s vision positions it as a key enabler for OEMs seeking best-in-class technologies to integrate into their products. DisplayNote’s enhanced portfolio includes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SDK-based Wireless Casting: Flexible integration to meet diverse hardware and software requirements.

CEO Ed Morganplaceholder image
CEO Ed Morgan

Advanced Customization: Solutions tailored to OEM specifications, offering unique branding and functionality.

Robust Software Services: Licensing, release management, and ongoing support for seamless implementation and updates.This strategic approach equips OEMs with the tools to address the evolving needs of their customers while capturing greater market share in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Leadership Transition to Accelerate Innovation

As of January 2025, Ed Morgan has assumed the role of CEO, succeeding founding CEO Paul Brown. Morgan’s leadership will guide DisplayNote into its next phase, focusing on delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with evolving market demands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on this transition, Morgan expressed gratitude for the strong foundation built under Brown’s leadership: “This is an exciting time for DisplayNote. We’re not just evolving; we’re doubling down on our commitment to delivering exceptional value for our partners and their users. With our team, vision, and the backing of Volaris, we’re poised to set new standards in wireless casting and conferencing technology.”

Looking Ahead

With a renewed focus on OEM partnerships, DisplayNote is positioned to expand its presence in global markets, enabling manufacturers to offer evolving technologies that drive meaningful collaboration and productivity. This shift underscores DisplayNote’s dedication to staying ahead of industry trends while enhancing the experiences of end users around the world.

DisplayNote Technologies is a leader in the development of wireless casting and conferencing technology providing solutions to some of the world’s best classroom and meeting space device manufacturers.

Related topics:BelfastSolutions
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice