DisplayNote Technologies 2.0: Delivering greater value to OEMs and end users
This strategic shift will enable DisplayNote to deliver embedded solutions that enhance products, simplify implementation, improve user experiences, and position the company as a leader in tailored software solutions.
The company’s vision positions it as a key enabler for OEMs seeking best-in-class technologies to integrate into their products. DisplayNote’s enhanced portfolio includes:
SDK-based Wireless Casting: Flexible integration to meet diverse hardware and software requirements.
Advanced Customization: Solutions tailored to OEM specifications, offering unique branding and functionality.
Robust Software Services: Licensing, release management, and ongoing support for seamless implementation and updates.This strategic approach equips OEMs with the tools to address the evolving needs of their customers while capturing greater market share in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Leadership Transition to Accelerate Innovation
As of January 2025, Ed Morgan has assumed the role of CEO, succeeding founding CEO Paul Brown. Morgan’s leadership will guide DisplayNote into its next phase, focusing on delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with evolving market demands.
Reflecting on this transition, Morgan expressed gratitude for the strong foundation built under Brown’s leadership: “This is an exciting time for DisplayNote. We’re not just evolving; we’re doubling down on our commitment to delivering exceptional value for our partners and their users. With our team, vision, and the backing of Volaris, we’re poised to set new standards in wireless casting and conferencing technology.”
Looking Ahead
With a renewed focus on OEM partnerships, DisplayNote is positioned to expand its presence in global markets, enabling manufacturers to offer evolving technologies that drive meaningful collaboration and productivity. This shift underscores DisplayNote’s dedication to staying ahead of industry trends while enhancing the experiences of end users around the world.
DisplayNote Technologies is a leader in the development of wireless casting and conferencing technology providing solutions to some of the world’s best classroom and meeting space device manufacturers.