Dobbies, Northern Ireland’s leading garden centre, is officially counting down to Christmas with its Santa and elf recruitment drive.

The team is searching for enthusiastic helpers to sleigh ride from the North Pole and bring festive cheer to its line-up of great value seasonal events at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores.

Festive helpers in Co. Antrim will be involved in welcoming children into Dobbies’ popular grotto experience, hosting Santa’s iconic breakfast and striking a pose with customers’ four-legged friends at Santa Paws.

Dobbies new 110,000 sq ft store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park will open its doors in October, with a festive offering throughout the store to welcome customers.

Appointed seasonal team members will receive a full training programme to get them ready for a mid-November start date.

Ken Ferguson, Dobbies general manager for Antrim is looking for Santas and elves that have a passion for ensuring a magical experience for all family members.

He said: “My main aim is that our customers have the most cheerful Christmas possible and we’re looking for helpers to assist us in delivering the ultimate festive fun in our Antrim and Lisburn stores.

“With our Antrim store newly opening, we are planning on making a big splash for Christmas with extensive festive activities planned. Santa’s boots are hard to fill, and we’re looking for people who have a passion for Christmas and are great with children and dogs. They’ll need to help us bring some magic from the North Pole to our Antrim and Lisburn stores, so we’re looking for charismatic individuals worthy of Santa’s hat.”

Dobbies’ Grotto will be available in its Antrim store from November 23 and Lisburn store from November 25, alongside Dobbies’ Quiet Grotto experience, taking place on December 8 for those with additional needs. Santa Paws sessions are taking place from the December 2 and Santa’s Breakfast will take place from November 25 in Antrim and December 9 in Lisburn.