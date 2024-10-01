Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Dobbies superstore in Antrim is set to close as part of a wider restructuring plan just a year after it officially opened.

The UK’s leading garden centre retailer welcomed thousands of customers to its largest ever store in The Junction Retail and Leisure Park back in October 2023.

The 110,000 sq ft flagship store was Dobbies’ second venture in Northern Ireland and created 120 new jobs, making it one of the largest employers within the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

But the store is one of around 17 location earmarked by the chain for closure to steer the company back to sustainable profitability.

The store includes outdoor and indoor plant areas, outdoor furniture, pets, gifts and toys, as well as a food hall, a children’s soft play area and new restaurant and café.

Dobbies, which is controlled by the US investor Ares Management, said the move will seek to “address historically uneconomical rent costs and ensure a return to sustainable profitability”.

The overall plan is expected to impact around 465 employees of its 3,600 employees.

Additionally, the company will negotiate temporary rent reductions for nine other sites to further cut expenses. Despite these drastic measures, Dobbies has assured that suppliers will remain unaffected by the restructuring.

The full list of centres slated for closure by year-end includes locations at Altrincham, Antrim, Gloucester, and several others across the UK, including several 'little dobbies' in urban locales like London's Chiswick and Richmond.