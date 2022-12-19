This will be Domino’s second store in the area with the first store opening 22 years ago on Abbey Street, Bangor.

Pizza lovers will be able to enjoy firm Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently launched Ultimate Spicy Sausage and The Festive One.

Laurie-Ann, store manager at Bangor - Ashbury Domino’s, said: “We’re excited to have opened a new store in Bangor, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers.

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a care with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

Staff officially cut the ribbon to open the new Domino’s store on Ashbury Avenue, Bangor