Saintfield based company, Donite Plastics, has announced its partnership with the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University, Belfast to work on a project that will assist in the growth of the UK’s aerospace sector.

The funding for the project, which was awarded by the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), co-funded by Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), will see the Saintfield company and Queen’s University develop automated assembly and introduce an exciting new product in aircraft interiors.

After a rigorous application process, Stephen Kissick, Donite Plastics’ business development manager, claims that the funding award is testament to the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, adopting new technologies and pioneering in the thermoforming sector.

“On behalf of the entire team at Donite Plastics, we are very proud to have been selected to partner with Queen’s University on this prestigious project,” Stephen said.

“We’re very excited to be able to use our knowledge and expertise to help further the aerospace sector, particularly after the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Outlining how the new project ‘cements Donite Plastics as a centre for innovation and pioneering technology’, Patrick Knight, engineering and R&D manager at the Ballynahinch firm, explained: “The aerospace sector is renowned for its innovation, and through continuous improvement in both staff, technologies and machinery, we have the capability to provide quality products in a rapid turnaround time, which stands us in very good stead for this project.

“As the leading industrial thermoforming company in Ireland, this latest project now cements Donite Plastics as a centre for innovation and pioneering technology with highly skilled staff and a breadth of capabilities.

“Working on a project with a range of partners is something quite new for Donite Plastics, but we are confident that we can deliver and that we will continue to build upon our advanced capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Rory Collins from the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University said he was ‘delighted’ adding ‘One of our main aims is to put Northern Ireland on the map’.

He continued: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Donite Plastics on what we know will be a very successful project.

“One of our main aims is to put Northern Ireland on the map as a world leader in terms of technology, manufacturing and innovation, which this project will achieve.

“We have a wealth of fantastic companies right on our doorstep, as well as a highly skilled workforce that can make a real difference to the aerospace sector and indeed all other sectors.”

Elsewhere, Steven Stanley, National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme technology manager praised both teams on their ‘vast amount of experience and know-how’.

He added: “We’re delighted to have Donite Plastics and the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University on board as part of this project.

“Both teams have a vast amount of experience and know-how, and we recognise that they are the perfect addition to the team – congratulations Donite Plastics and the Northern Ireland Technology Centre.”

Donite Plastics has announced its partnership with the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University, Belfast to work on a project that will assist in the growth of the UK’s aerospace sector. Pictured is Patrick Knight, engineering and R&D manager of Donite Plastics with Andrew Schofield and Rory Collins from NITC

