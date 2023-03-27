Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, Donnelly Group, has recognised over 50% of its 500 strong workforce for their long service within the company.

This includes 89 staff members at the company’s Dungannon store.

Those who have worked at the business for five years or more will be entitled to additional annual leave, with long-serving employees gaining up to five days off to spend how they wish.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said that the value of a loyal workforce cannot be underestimated: “As a family run business, employee wellbeing is a top priority at Donnelly Group, and we recognise that our staff are integral to the future growth of the business.

“We wanted to find a way to acknowledge the ongoing dedication of our team, many of whom have made tangible contributions to the success of the business throughout their careers.

“It is a great privilege to recognise staff at our Dungannon store, where 51% of employees received an award for long service.

“Having such high numbers of long serving staff across all our locations acts as testament to Donnelly Group’s ongoing commitment to helping all our employees develop to be the best that they can be.

“Through the use of a company-wide survey, it was evident that most popular form of appreciation was additional annual leave.

“We are pleased to have been able to implement the rollout of additional holiday entitlement for 251 long serving staff across our nine stores and are proud to recognise and reward the positive impact our team has had.”

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, Donnelly Group offers its employees competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.

Employees at Donnelly Group’s Dungannon branch recently received awards for long service within the company