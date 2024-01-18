All Sections
Double blow for Larne town centre as two more shops close

Larne town centre has been hit with a double blow to its retail offering with the closure of two shops over the Christmas and New Year period.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
Clarks shoe shop on Main Street closed its doors on Saturday, January 13.

It comes just a few weeks after trading ceased at the O2 branch, located at Laharna Retail Park in the town.

The Clarks branch in Market Place, Carrickfergus has also closed, with 10 employees affected across both branches of the footwear retailer.

The Larne branch of Clarks closed this month. Photo: Google mapsThe Larne branch of Clarks closed this month. Photo: Google maps
A Clarks spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at these stores.”

Larne has lost a number of high profile retailers in recent years, with Dunnes Stores vacating their Main Street premises in 2019.

Greggs bakery failed to reopen its town centre branch after lockdown in 2020, while a number of clothing retailers such as New Look and Peacock’s pulled out of Laharna Retail Park in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

