Double blow for Larne town centre as two more shops close
Clarks shoe shop on Main Street closed its doors on Saturday, January 13.
It comes just a few weeks after trading ceased at the O2 branch, located at Laharna Retail Park in the town.
The Clarks branch in Market Place, Carrickfergus has also closed, with 10 employees affected across both branches of the footwear retailer.
A Clarks spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at these stores.”
Larne has lost a number of high profile retailers in recent years, with Dunnes Stores vacating their Main Street premises in 2019.