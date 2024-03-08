Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Sunday is a special day for all the mums in Northern Ireland, but it's an even bigger celebration for Newry mum of 12 children, Dorothy Neary.

Not only is it Mother's Day but it's also her birthday...!

Dorothy explained: “Age is just a number and you’re only as old as you feel, especially when you’ve just completed your 50th journey around the sun and going into your 51st! Yes I’ve 12 children, five girls and seven boys, from ages eight to 33, but most of them are all taller than me now and with only five left in the house it’s much quieter than it used to be!

“I’m also a granny! I’ve 10 grandchildren currently with two on the way, one in May and one in November. There’s always something exciting happening around here.

“I always wanted a big family. I come from a big family on my mothers side and also on my fathers side. We’ve a large extended family anyways so many a weekend it’s someone or another birthday. This weekend it just happened to be mine on Mother’s Day! I think this happened 10 years ago also… it’s my beautiful mayhem!”

And if that wasn’t busy enough, Dorothy is a chocolate maker and owner of NearyNógs, Northern Ireland's first bean to bar craft chocolate makers and the oldest in Ireland. Located on the Mourne Coast, Dorothy and her husband Shane run the family business not only making the chocolate but offering factory tours and tasting sessions, workshops as well as a cafe and chocolate shop.

"Yes it’s busy, especially at this time of year with Mother’s Day and Easter fast approaching. But everyday is hectic when you make chocolate, who doesn’t want chocolate for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter or birthday? laughs Dorothy.

"Having a chocolate business with 12 children and 10 grandchildren is a great combination.”

Starting the business as a hobby, NearyNógs became a passion and a resource helping Dorothy during a tough time when her daughter was ill.

She continued: “I started NearyNógs quite accidentally! I’d made some chocolate fudge for our eldest daughter’s fundraising evening as she was travelling to India to do charitable work with orphans. This set it all in motion. I went to markets on the weekends, made wedding favours and enlisted the help of family to keep the chocolate making moving forward!

"Shortly after, our younger daughter became life threateningly ill and needed urgent medical treatment. This resulted in the formation of the family business in 2011 to provide income and flexibility.

"It was tricky in the beginning especially because no one on the Island was making chocolate from the cocoa beans but us and there are so many steps to making craft chocolate from the cacao bean to the finished bar!

“All the while our youngest daughter was seriously ill and in and out of Great Ormond Street hospital in London. Looking back it’s amazing what you can do when you have family and love. The business is doing really well and so is our daughter.”

Today, the Neary family still works as a team alongside a small community of friends and family, to keep the chocolate dream alive.

"Making chocolate is very therapeutic as there is so much science to it and all of it very hands-on,” she said. “There was a lot of trial and error and I’m so thankful for all of it as it helped shape me into the chocolate maker I am today! We work six days a week, but it’s a team effort. On a side note.. there’s never anything wasted, we shared a lot of craft chocolate and there’s always a little mouth ready to take any leftovers!”

Looking forward to Sunday and even more tasty chocolate, Dorothy added: “I’m a chocoholic! So naturally I will have a chocolate brownie cake on my birthday! Our family is full of foodies so we always have an array of dishes as everyone likes to cook and bake!