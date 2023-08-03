The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is celebrating achieving a £400,000 sales target, which directly contributes to the local economy, and is aiming for a £500,000 boost to the city centre by the end of this year.

The initiative, established and funded in 2019 by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Belfast One, Linen Quarter BID and Destination CQ featuring participating businesses from across the BIDs locations, has also achieved the position of number two bestselling gift card in a league table featuring 96 town and city gift cards from across the UK, with early indicators already revealing a 25% increase in sales in the same period last year. Alongside these achievements the BIDs have also announced a new click and collect service starting in August and a new look Gift Card design.

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card can be used in 223 Belfast City Centre Businesses from across the BIDs locations; including retail, health & beauty, bars, restaurants & hotels. It’s simply a Mastercard-based gift card that works in the same way as department store/ shopping Centre Gift Cards.

Customers purchase a card online at www.belfastgiftcard.co.uk, choose the amount to load onto it and make it a gift. There are a range of ways to receive the card. It can be delivered directly to the gift recipient’s door, downloaded as an e-card, and new from August 2023 a click and collect option. Corporate Gift Cards have also proved popular and are usually hand delivered due to the value of cards - always maintaining an extremely high level of customer service. All Gift Cards are valid for a year.

Majella Barkley from Belfast One BID said: “The BIDs continue to work together on this joint initiative with a focus on supporting

Belfast City Centre businesses. The Belfast City Centre Gift Card has strengthened its offering over the past few years now with 220 shops, restaurants and businesses signed up to take part. With the introduction of the click and collect service, we look forward to continued success and hitting the £500k target.”

Chris McCracken from Linen Quarter BID, explained: “The Belfast City Centre Gift card makes a fantastic gift or reward for staff and clients,

allowing them to experience our vibrant city. With its versatile use and access to a wide variety of venues; we are certain it can meet all customers and corporate customers needs while supporting neighbouring businesses in the area.”

Damien Corr from Destination CQ, added: “The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is the perfect gift solution. Give someone a great choice in