Friends of Parkview, together with Down Royal will partner to raise funds to help improve the school’s on-site hydrotherapy pool, a facility that is essential for the health and well-being of its pupils.

Based in Lisburn, Friends of Parkview is a charity which comprises of parents, staff and friends who volunteer to enrich the experience of the children at Parkview Special School

through continuous fundraising.

Down Royal Racecourse has announced Friends of Parkview, the charitable organisation which supports Parkview Special School, as its official Charity Partner for 2023. As Charity Partner for the year, Friends of Parkview will have the opportunity to fundraise at all 13 race fixtures throughout 2023. Pictured (left to right) is Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Councillor for Lisburn South, Angus Robinson, student of Parkview Special School, Karen Ryan, Vice Chairperson of Friends of Parkview and Susan McCartney, Racing and Operations Manager of Down Royal.

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal said: “We are delighted to announce Friends of Parkview as our official charity partner for this year. It’s fantastic to be partnering

with a charity that provides such tangible support and assistance for both the children and parents.

“Charities like Friends of Parkview are essential to help enrich the lives of these children, and we are proud to be a part of this.”

As charity partner for the year, Friends of Parkview will have the opportunity to fundraise at all 13 race fixtures throughout 2023.

Jillian McGarry, chairperson of Friends of Parkview said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Down Royal to raise these essential funds for Parkview School.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Councillor for Lisburn South said: “Our fundraising vision for this year is to revamp the school’s hydrotherapy pool to benefit the 220 pupils with severe and moderate learning difficulties, and we have no doubt this can be achieved with the support of Down Royal’s generous racegoers.”

