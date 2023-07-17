Downpatrick bike enthusiast, Chris Howard has turned his passion into his very own motorcycle repair business, CHP Motoworks.

Having only launched his business in March, Chris opened CHP Motoworks after identifying a gap in the market and wanted to utilise over 20 years of industry experience.

CHP Motoworks is a motorcycle mechanic business which involves Chris travelling to different locations across Northern Ireland to carry out repairs, services, recovery work and MOT preparation for motorbikes and trikes.

Chris explained: “When I finally found the confidence to turn my passion into my very own business, I felt very nervous but at the same time hopeful and excited for what was to come. I’d say it’s the best thing I’ve ever done!”

Since launching CHP Motoworks, Chris highlights it’s the flexibility of running his own business that he enjoys the most: “Running my own business has been hugely beneficial and means I can enjoy myself a little more. I’m a father of two, so being your own boss means you can fit work around family life.

“The style of my work also means ‘normal’ working hours don’t suit many of my customers, so I can work my schedule around them. Being able to accommodate my customers is something I take pride in, and they really appreciate that.”

Chris launched CHP Motoworks after taking part in the Go For It programme through Newry Mourne and Down District Council.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

Chris continued: “The Go For It programme offered me a range of fantastic support. I was provided with a business advisor and together we created a business plan. We considered all aspects of the business such as financial forecasting, sales strategies and insurance requirements like business insurance and liability insurance.

“We went through areas of the business I never would have thought of. I still use the business plan today and keep it as a guideline which I can refer back to regularly. It keeps me on track and gives me an idea of what I should be doing and when.”

Councillor Valerie Harte, chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, explained: “It’s imperative that we continue to see people like Chris take the leap into entrepreneurship as this is vital for our local economy. The Go For It programme is an excellent source of support for aspiring entrepreneurs and I encourage anyone with a business idea to contact the Go For It team.”

Joan O’Hara, business advisor at Down Business Centre, added: “It was fantastic to work alongside an entrepreneur like Chris who had a real passion for the business he wanted to set-up.