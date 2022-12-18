Downpatrick-based Finnebrogue Artisan has won a national supply deal with Asda to produce three exclusive Extra Special Christmas lines, which will be available in over 500 stores across the UK this festive season.

As one of the leading UK artisan food producers, Finnebrogue created three new Extra Special products for Christmas 2022 including a first to market cracking pork and apple hog-roast stuffing wreath centrepiece with crispy crackling crumb and cider apple glaze.

As the demand for plant-based dietary options continues to grow, Finnebrogue and Asda spotted an opportunity to answer this call with two vegan show-stopping Christmas alternatives including an Extra Special vegan butternut squash, chestnut and cranberry wreath and a new plant based vegan turkey crown with umami basting stock.

Finnebrogue’s relationship with Asda began in 2014 with the supply of Extra Special sausages and has grown over the years to include an innovative plant-based range as well as butchery items and Extra Special products.

Andrew Murdock, account manager at Finnebrogue, said: “It is great to grow our long-standing relationship with Asda through the development of products for this year’s Extra Special Christmas range. We pride ourselves on innovation and we feel our hog-roast stuffing wreath is a real standout product, packed full of delicious flavours for shoppers to enjoy during the festive season.

“Our new products have been designed with the Asda customers’ Christmas shopping list in mind and our new vegan alternatives give families more choice if they are trying to reduce their meat consumption but still enjoy a Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings. “

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “At Asda, we work alongside some wonderful local suppliers to create innovative, affordable and delicious products for shoppers to enjoy. We are delighted to introduce new Extra Special Christmas products into Asda stores with Finnebrogue this year.

“Working closely with Finnebrogue, we are proud to offer a standout centrepiece product as well as two new vegan alternatives, so everyone in the family can enjoy an Extra Special Christmas dinner. We are confident Asda shoppers will enjoy these festive additions.”

