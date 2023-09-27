Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Downpatrick-based Finnebrogue has worked with Asda to secure a new listing for its gluten-free Naked Pork Sausages, as well as supplying three new lines of Asda branded bacon rashers, which will be stocked at selected stores across the UK.

The family-owned business made its name producing premium sausages before launching its progressive Naked bacon and ham, made without nitrites in 2018. It then opened the doors to a new state of the art plant-based factory in 2020, making Finnebrogue one of the UK’s leading and award-winning food producers with over 1200 employees.

Tegan Bodles, category and insight manager at Finnebrogue, explained, “Finnebrogue Naked bacon and ham is free from artificial preservatives and is made without nitrites, which is the result of many years of innovation and research. Nitrites are traditionally used to cure the meat, preserve it, and keep it pink. Following this success, we are now delighted to be able to offer Asda shoppers this healthier choice of bacon, under Asda own-label. We use a blend of Mediterranean dried fruit and spice extracts instead of nitrites, to deliver the familiar look and taste of bacon and ham; making it naturally tasty without the nasties.

“Our relationship with Asda began in 2014 with the production of its Extra Special gluten-free sausages. We now produce 49 products for Asda, including Asda brand sausages, Asda brand plant-based and OMV! brands, and the three new Asda brand bacon lines, alongside our Finnebrogue Naked sausages and bacon.”

Finnebrogue’s Naked bacon, which was launched into Asda in 2019, will be supporting the retailer’s Tickled Pink campaign, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“We are thrilled to support Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign and help to raise awareness through our Naked bacon packs,’’ said Tegan.

Asda is set to launch its biggest ever Tickled Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, with over 200 exclusive pink products available to purchase and sales of the products helping to raise vital funds for charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel. The campaign will launch with support from a range of iconic brands adding pink to their packaging, including Finnebrogue’s Naked Bacon which will include a roundel sticker.

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s buying manager for NI local, added: “It’s fantastic to continue our relationship with Finnebrogue by introducing these additional sausage and bacon lines. We have worked closely with the team for almost 10 years, launching 49 products into Asda, giving our shoppers plenty of choice when it comes to bacon, ham and sausages as well as vegan, gluten free and nitrite-free alternatives.