Northern Ireland’s largest technology employer has appoint a new vice president and managing director.

Dr. Stephen McKeown will play a critical role in Allstate Northern Ireland’s digital transformation and will be the main representative to business, government, education, and wider society in Northern Ireland.

A career technologist with over 20 years of data and analytics experience, Dr. McKeown joined Allstate in 2018 and was the first chief information officer appointed outside North America. He was most recently divisional CIO and director of data and intelligent systems at Allstate Enterprise Solutions.

Dr. McKeown led the transformation of Allstate NI’s analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence functions. He has held positions including director of data science and real-time insights and director of the AI Centre of Excellence.

As a member of the Allstate NI executive committee, he led the company’s review of its early careers and talent development strategy. He also led inclusive diversity initiatives that resulted in recognition by organisations including Diversity Mark NI. He is the executive sponsor for the Allstate NI Employee Impact Groups.

Dr. McKeown is a founder of Big Data Belfast, a technology conference. He is a European Commission industry expert for the €80B Horizon and Eurostars innovation programmes. He held advisory roles to the Northern Ireland Government Digital ICT Strategy Group and UK Technology Strategy Board.

He has held senior tech positions in Belfast and Dublin. He spent five years as CEO of Analytics Engines, a Belfast VC-backed advanced analytics startup. He previously worked at Accenture, the ECIT Global Research Institute and Microsoft. Dr. McKeown has a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Dr. McKeown, said: “I am thrilled to be appointed vice president and managing director of Allstate NI. Since joining the company in 2018, I have had the opportunity to ensure our digital capabilities deliver on our enterprise strategy. Allstate NI is at the forefront of that change, and I look forward to leading Allstate NI, Northern Ireland’s largest technology employer.”

President of Allstate Enterprise Solutions Suren Gupta, added: “For nearly 25 years, Allstate NI has helped drive Allstate’s strategy, growth and innovation and has become the country’s largest technology employer.

"Allstate NI will continue to be instrumental in Allstate’s digital transformation as we help protect customers with affordable, simple and connected products and services. With Stephen’s great track record as a business leader and technologist, he is well positioned to lead Allstate NI and bring his global leadership skills to Allstate.”

Dr Stephen McKeown, Allstate NI vice president and managing director