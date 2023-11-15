Over 500 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across UK and Ireland attend ground-breaking gathering for first-ever ScaleX Summitt

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, host of the UK's top podcast, 'The Diary of a CEO,' and the youngest participant on BBC's Dragons' Den, took to the Belfast stage as one of the key speakers

Belfast today hosts the first-ever ScaleX Summit, a transformative one-day conference at the ICC, bringing together over 500 business leaders and entrepreneurs from across UK and Ireland in a ground-breaking gathering.

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, host of the UK's top podcast, 'The Diary of a CEO,' and the youngest participant on BBC's Dragons' Den, took to the stage as one of the key speakers.

He was joined by the likes of Professor Damian Hughes, author of High Performance: Lessons from the Best on Becoming Your Best, Marga Hoek, one of the most influential and knowledgeable speakers on sustainable business and capital, ‘the da Vinci of visionary leadership’, Oleg Konovalov; and serial entrepreneurs Nick Bradley and Jack Daly.

Kingsley Aikins, a master of networking and Niall O'Murchu, a wellness authority, were also on stage at the event.

Steven Bartlett is a multifaceted entrepreneur. He has founded a number of successful businesses and has launched his own private equity fund, Flight Fund. He has a robust portfolio of investments in sectors ranging from health and wellness to blockchain technologies, biotech, and social media, with notable investments in Huel and Zoe.

Co-founder of ScaleX Summit, Brendan McGurgan, said: “We’re really excited to bring this line-up of incredible speakers to Belfast for this ground-breaking summit, bringing together a powerhouse ensemble of world-renowned experts whose insight, wisdom and sector expertise are a real source of inspiration to business leaders across this island.”

The Diary of a CEO's Steven Bartlett takes to the stage at Belfast’s ICC pictured with co-founder of ScaleX Summit, Brendan McGurgan

Co-founder Claire Colvin, added: “This esteemed line-up embodies our vision to build a thriving community of ambitious business leaders, all equipped with the insights, connections and tools to transform their businesses. ScaleX Summit is an opportunity to learn from the best and create flourishing, scalable businesses that contribute positively to their communities, society and the wider economy.”