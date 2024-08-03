Throughout our 20 years of friendship, having first met in Abbey Primary School in Newtownards, we had often fantasised about owning a business together.

Like many people, we discussed how liberating it would feel to leave our current jobs and work for ourselves - but we didn’t think it would happen so soon!

We had both worked together in Evie’s parents’ business, Mauds on High Street in Newtownards for 10 years, followed by another five year stint at Bangor's Jamaica Inn. After that, Evie spent 10 years working in digital marketing while I pursued a drama teaching career.

Working for Evie’s parents is where our passion for hospitality began. We loved the fast paced working environment and the sense of pride we felt working in a family business, so it made sense that this would be the industry we entered together.

It started with a Facebook post, advertising the sale of former Jazzberry café premises on High Street in Bangor - it seemed like an opportunity not to be missed to make our dreams a reality.

We answered the post and headed to Bangor to view the premises. They were an already established, family-run business which felt like home to us and we put an offer on immediately. We picked up the keys in December 8 2023 and jumped straight into putting our stamp on the place.

It meant Christmas and New Year passed by in a blur enlisting all willing family members and friends as we spent days and nights scrubbing, sanding and painting. In a chaotic four weeks Ginger + Berry was born and opened its doors on January 8th 2024 – not the ideal time to open a new business venture!

However our vision was clear and simple - excellent customer service, uncomplicated food, great coffee, great conversations and of course we had to be dog-friendly!

The first couple of months went by in a flash as we found our feet. Deciding how we want to run the business, developing new menu items, managing our social media - the list of things we need to juggle is endless. But the late nights and crisis meetings are all worth it when we see customers returning and our little community growing.

We could not be more thankful to everyone who has visited Ginger + Berry over the last seven months. Being a part of Bangor High Street and getting to know the businesses and workers around us has been one of our highlights, there is a great sense of community here.

Choosing local suppliers for our food, coffee and sweet treats is very important to us – it’s all about supporting local and each other. We have met some amazingly talented people along the way, including Pure Roast from Lisburn, Fjord Bakery from Ballyhalbert and Nibble & Peck in Newtownards. We have adored working with local artists and makers in Bangor like Hannah Hewitt and Stacks of Love, offering them a place to display artwork and facilitate their workshops.

Our most recent endeavour is our monthly themed dinner evenings, a bespoke menu with a different cuisine from Moroccan to Mexican. The evenings are BYOB and we fill the shop with candles and fairy lights to make it extra special. The evenings have all sold out giving them an amazing buzz and atmosphere.

So, what’s next for G+B? We have a long list of ideas which we add to everyday, so hopefully we won’t be slowing down any time soon! However whatever the future holds we’re living proof that quitting your job and buying a café with your best friend really does make dreams come true – it’s fab-Brew-lous and I’d urge anyone to take the leap of faith!

