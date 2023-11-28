Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Energy Engineering Limited, based in Dromore, has received £500,000 funding from Bank of Ireland UK to enable them to fulfil a number of public sector contracts to de-carbonise schools and universities in Great Britain and facilitate future growth in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

The locally owned engineering firm, which currently operates across the UK and Ireland, incorporates both a renewables division which provides a range of services and products to help businesses improve the way they generate heat and power and reduce their carbon footprint, and a precision engineering division which designs and manufactures bespoke components for the aerospace and medical industries.

The funding from Bank of Ireland UK will help the firm to deliver several high value public sector contracts to decarbonise buildings in GB and to expand their operations in the commercial renewable energy market.

Green Energy Engineering Limited, based in Dromore, has received £500,000 funding from Bank of Ireland UK to enable them to fulfil a number of public sector contracts to de-carbonise schools and universities in GB and facilitate future growth in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. Pictured are Diane McCall, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK with George Higginson, managing director NI and UK Strategic Partnerships, Bank of Ireland UK and Diane Morrow, general manager, Green Energy Engineering

The firm’s offer includes building upgrades such as insulation and internal heat distribution networks to innovative renewable energy products such as heat pumps, biomass boilers, wood pellet stoves, solar panels, and electricity battery storage.

In addition to supplying and installing the renewable energy equipment, Green Energy Engineering offers an end-to-end service with a team of experts providing project management including site visits, design, and support as well as servicing and maintenance following project delivery.

Jeff Lyttle, managing director, Green Energy Engineering, said: “This is a significant funding package from Bank of Ireland UK that enables us to secure and deliver four large school projects in GB and target further growth based on our expertise, experience and by delivering results. We’re committed to delivering even more impactful renewable energy projects and to accelerate our mission to promote sustainable development and create a greener future.”

Responding to the UK’s renewable energy skills shortage, with the Bank’s support the firm is increasing its footprint in GB and has already set its sights on securing several lucrative public sector contracts for 2024/2025.

The company plans to develop its renewable energy division across private and public sectors and further expand its operations particularly in GB, and to meet growing demand in ROI and NI’s commercial domestic market.

Diane McCall, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK, explained: “Green Energy Engineering is supporting the drive to decarbonise, helping organisations across the UK and RoI to become more sustainable and reduce their carbon footprint through innovative solutions. With net zero targets in place coupled with high energy costs, the renewable energy sector has become increasingly important to our economy, fulfilling our nation’s obligations to net zero. We’re delighted to support Green Energy Engineering to expand their business and enable them to secure and deliver increasingly ambitious renewable energy projects on a growing scale.”