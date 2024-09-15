Dublin Airport still experiencing some delays after power outage resolved

Dublin Airport is still experiencing some delays after power outage resolved

A power outage which affected operations at Dublin Airport has been resolved.

However, airport operator DAA has said some delays to services would remain.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks said approximately 34,000 customers in north Dublin were without power following the outage.

A DAA statement said: “A power issue which impacted on operations at Dublin Airport for a short period on Sunday morning has now been resolved.

“An ESB power outage in the North County Dublin area resulted in a loss of power in parts of Terminal 2.

“The nature of the outage caused an issue with the airport’s back-up generators, which resulted in some delays for passengers checking-in at T2.

“Most flight operations continued as normal throughout the incident.”

The statement added: “DAA apologises to all passengers who were inconvenienced by this morning’s issues.

“Dublin Airport’s teams worked to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and to ensure the return of power to T2.

“Following the resumption of power to T2, queues continue to ease but some delays are likely for the remainder of Sunday morning.

“As always, passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly.”

A statement from ESB Networks confirmed the power cut was impacting parts of north Dublin “following a significant fault this morning”.

It added: “At present, there are approximately 34,000 customers without power.

“This included sections of Dublin Airport which briefly lost power earlier this morning but supply has since been fully restored at the site.