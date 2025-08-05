Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor sponsors cross-border labour market conference

The Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor (DBEC) has been announced as a co-headline sponsor of the All-Island Labour Market: Challenges and Opportunities conference, which will take place in Dundalk on Thursday 18 September.

The event, hosted by the Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation, will explore cross-border labour market issues from the perspectives of employers, employees, and business support organisations.

Dr Anthony Soares, CCBC Director, said: “It’s great to have DBEC on board. Its links with local government, academia and business, and its focus on skills development, make it the perfect partner for this year’s Annual Conference. We’re working on an exciting programme and look forward to welcoming speakers, panellists and delegates in the Ballymascanlon Hotel in September.”

DBEC aims to act as a catalyst for inclusive, sustainable growth – transforming the 100-mile (155 km) stretch between Dublin and Belfast into a global economic powerhouse.

Some of the speakers at this year's All-Island Labour Market: Challenges and Opportunities Conference

That’s the message from the Co-Chairs of DBEC, Councillor Pete Byrne and Councillor Brian McDonagh, who believe that the unique cooperation between the public, private, and third sectors across the eight partner councils can create the conditions needed for both businesses and communities to thrive.

“We are delighted that DBEC is a co-headline sponsor of the All-Island Labour Market Conference, taking place on 18 September 2025,” they said.

“Our long-term vision is for DBEC to become one of Europe’s leading economic corridors. Together, the eight council areas account for a third of the island’s population and are home to numerous world-class businesses and sector clusters.

“Our focus is on improving connectivity along the corridor and working together to harness our collective strengths so we can support the growth of indigenous enterprise while also attracting global investment.

“To achieve this, we need to understand and address gaps in areas like skills, labour mobility, and policy, ensuring the right conditions are in place for our standout sectors to thrive.”

Joining DBEC as event sponsors are InterTradeIreland, Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec), Dublin City University and Queen’s University Belfast. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, and the Centre is particularly interested in collaborating with businesses based in the border region or operating cross-border. Email [email protected] for further information.