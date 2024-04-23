Duncan Bannatyne's health clubs deliver increased profit and turnover in pandemic recovery

The business, owned by serial entrepreneur and former BBC Dragons’ Den investor, Duncan Bannatyne OBE, has seen EBITDA profit growth of 30% to £38m and revenues increase by 9% to £139m in the year ending December 31st 2023. The year saw the introduction of new classes, innovations and significant investment in equipment, including a £1.78m contract for Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes. The company has focused on growing membership and paying down COVID era debt, with all COVID loans repaid on 29th February 2024. During COVID gyms and health clubs were closed for longer than all other businesses and losses and additional borrowing affected all operators in the sector. Key figures from the accounts for year ending December 31st 2023: 2021 2022 2023 TURNOVER £75.5m £127m £138.9m EBITDA £14.8m £29.6m £38.3m PRE-TAX PROFIT -£12.9m £1m £10.1 MEMBERSHIP 179,737 199,046 215,659 Duncan Bannatyne OBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “These results demonstrate what can be achieved when a business focuses on core activities and delivers what customers want at the right price. We have introduced new classes, such as our own Pulse offering, the equipment has been refreshed with fewer cardio machines and more body toning devices, and our price increases have been modest, protecting members from the worst elements of inflation. “The turnaround has only been possible because of the hard work of our staff. They have helped increase membership as we use app-based technology to offer people new experiences in our health clubs. “Realising numerous marginal gains and focussing on customer experience is a well-trodden path to business success and I am pleased it has worked after the shock of the pandemic and the recent economic turbulence. Like many of our members, our business is in great shape and committed to staying fit for the future.”