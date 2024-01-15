IBC-Music launches brand that pays homage to the tradition of Irish music and guitar building at the Titanic Hotel building on the success of winning the prestigious King’s Award

Dundonald firm IBC-Music debuts its first acoustic guitar brand at the Titanic Hotel building on the success of winning the prestigious King’s Award. Iain Wilson, founder and managing director of IBC-Music was awarded the distinctive crystal trophy by HM Lord-Lieutenant of County Down, Gawn Rowan-Hamilton ahead of launching Titanic Guitars

Iain Wilson, founder and managing director of IBC-Music was awarded the distinctive crystal trophy by HM Lord-Lieutenant of County Down, Gawn Rowan-Hamilton ahead of launching Titanic Guitars.

Established in 2019, IBC-Music specialises in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world.

IBC was one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for strong growth in international trade and one of only three companies in Northern Ireland.

The innovative company has monopolised on changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omnichannel routes to market for its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada, and Germany have helped catapult IBC-Music to become a multi-million-pound business turning over £3.5 million turnover in just three years.

Announcing the launch of their own brand, Iain said: “We’re proud to win the King’s Award and at the same time using this occasion to launch Titanic Guitars. It’s amazing that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world-renowned service and build up such an international client base. More and more brands are using our expertise. We’re excited to see the growth of Titanic Guitars worldwide.

“King Charles III recognised our international achievements and clients, customers and partners. We’re sure we will win additional business resulting from this award and look forward to continuing to boost the UK economy.”

Minister of State for NI Steve Baker, added: “The King’s Award is a fantastic achievement for Iain and IBC Music, and highlights the far-reaching impact of Northern Ireland’s small businesses.”

The award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.