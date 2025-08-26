County Down landmark, dating back to 1752, has been reimagined as a vibrant restaurant and café-deli, thanks to the passion of Lucie and Carlos Capparelli and the support of acclaimed chef Yotam Ottolenghi

A historic 18th-century water mill in County Down has been beautifully restored and reimagined as a vibrant Mediterranean-inspired destination restaurant and café-deli.

The former Dundonald Old Mill, which dates back to 1752, now shines as Capparelli at the Mill, a warm, welcoming space that marries rustic heritage with modern Mediterranean flair.

The transformation is the brainchild of Belfast-born Lucie Capparelli and her husband Carlos, who have poured their passion into reviving this historic landmark.

Adding further prestige to the project is the backing of renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi, whose support has helped bring this unique culinary vision to life.

Officially opening its doors today, the team shared their excitement on social media: "It's time! Delighted to share that we'll be officially opening our doors on Tuesday 26th August. Bookings are now live on our website, but we will always have space held for walk-ins."

Expressing heartfelt thanks to the local community for their early support, the Capparelli family also extended gratitude to everyone who helped throughout the restoration and launch: “Thank you for the warm welcome and encouragement already - we can feel the excitement and really do appreciate it.

"It's truly impossible to thank everyone who has helped us to get to this point, but the ongoing support really does mean everything. Thank you.

"We've got lots of incredible experience both in the kitchen and front of house - but we're also a brand-new team, learning and getting to know the space together. We ask for a little patience as we find our rhythm."

Yotam added: “I’m thrilled to be supporting Carlos in this venture. Carlos was one of the most gifted chefs that worked for me, and as soon as he found his own restaurant, I knew I wanted to be involved.”

The reopening announcement was also shared on the community page I'm from Dundonald & proud of it, where it has already garnered nearly 600 comments and over 300 shares, with locals praising the Capparelli family’s vision and the beautiful restoration of the historic mill.

Capparelli at the Mill will open six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday. From Tuesday to Thursday, it will operate from 9am to 5pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the café and deli will be open during the day until 5pm, with the restaurant offering dinner service until 10pm. On Sundays, the venue will open from 10am to 5pm. Mondays will be a day of rest, with the premises closed.