Northern Ireland’s plastic fabrication company, Greiner Packaging is celebrating having 33 colleagues with over 25 years experience.

One month after celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Dungannon-based firm held a special event at Corick House Hotel & Spa in Clogher to honour long-service colleagues.

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland people & culture leader Kyla McCracken, said: “We are so privileged to have the experience and skill of so many long-serving colleagues. We celebrated with a lovely afternoon of beautiful food and lots of craic.

“A special mention must go to Eileen Lawson, senior payroll clerk who reached 40 years service this year. Also, our longest serving colleague, John Blair, process development manager reached 48 years service this year too.”

GPUK general manager Paul Millar, added: “2022 has been a landmark year for Greiner Packaging as we celebrated our 50 years in business for the Dungannon site.

"This was a year of celebrations with our extra special family fun day, and visits from Greiner AG chief executive officer Axel Kuhner, and the Greiner Family Council.

“We strive for a culture that values and supports our colleagues, and we understand that our people are the core of our sustainable business. These 33 loyal and dedicated colleagues are the foundation to the success of Greiner Packaging.”

The company recently invested over £3.7m in a new PET decontamination and extrusion line to enable the use of more recycled materials in its market-leading packaging ranges.

This is the latest step in Greiner Packaging UK and Ireland’s continued commitment to innovate, increase capacity and reduce its carbon footprint.

