Northern Ireland’s plastic fabrication company, Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland is aiming to turn over more than £100m in the next three to four years – a increase of £40m.

During their 50th anniversary celebrations, the Dungannon-based firm announced £10million investment for the installation of new bespoke machinery, commissioning of a manufacturing hall and the expansion of the warehouse from 3,000 to 11,000 spaces.

“For 50 years, we have produced some of the world’s most sustainable packaging for food and non-food applications at our factory in Dungannon,” said director operations at Greiner Packaging International, Jarek Zasadzinski.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, we are proud to announce these investments which follow more than £35m we have invested since acquiring Wilsanco in 2006. Sixteen years ago, the site was turning over £15m and today we are achieving £60m. Our goal is to grow this NI site to turn over £100m in the next three-four years.

“These investments, by Greiner Packaging International, were partly funded by Invest NI, UK government, and EU regional development funds and have contributed to building a successful and sustainable manufacturing business which services hundreds of

customers across the UK and Ireland.

“We are so proud of our achievements, of our loyal and committed workforce and to be celebrating 50 sustainable years in Dungannon in 2022.”

To mark the 50 years, five trees were planted, one for each decade.

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland sales director Julie Eller, continued: “There are many sustainable highlights in our 50-year history. After we acquired Wilscanco in 2006 and we invested over £2.5m in building NI’s first high-bay warehouse, made from sustainable materials.

“Three years later, through the introduction of energy consumption reducing wind power, Project SCool delivered the factory’s water-cooling needs. This was followed by the need to remove excess heat from the cooling system, and Project SCool still delivers the heating requirements for the Integrated College across the road from the factory. It has not only made a contribution to CO2 reduction, but the energy savings made have resulted in the school being able to fund an additional four teachers.

“Preparations are now underway for Project SCool 2.0, which will see the existing school being expanded to three times its current size, with Greiner Packaging providing 100% of the heating requirements.

Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland celebrates 50 sustainable years and announces over £10m investments. Pictured are Dominik Greiner, Peter Greiner, Christof Greiner and Barbara Mechtler-Habig

“In 2019, we began the transition to meeting energy requirements solely from renewable sources, and by 2021 we reached that milestone. Plans are in place to become carbon neutral by 2030, in line with the Greiner AG Blue Plan for the entire Greiner Group.”

Investing in a sustainable future, Jarek, explained: “Since we acquired Wilsanco in 2006, we have invested close to £36m developing the site. The K3 ® cardboard-plastic innovation was introduced in the following year, and since then there has been continuous investment.”

Sustainability and innovation manager, Rachel Sheldon, added: “Our anniversary provides a opportunity to remind customers that we have been on a constant and well-planned journey to deliver the most sustainable packaging solutions.

“People all over the UK and Ireland will soon see our ‘We love sustainable packaging’ message, as a fleet of newly liveried trailers

heads out onto the nations’ roads from our factory in Dungannon.”